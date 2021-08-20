Retail chains of Kyrgyzstan advised to sell sugar for up to 54 soms

As part of state regulation and stabilization of prices for socially important goods, the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation of Kyrgyzstan is working to curb prices for basic food products. Press service of the state agency reported.

Based on the results of price monitoring, it turned out that the average market retail price for granulated sugar in the republic is 61.9 soms per kilogram. At the same time, the wholesale selling price at Koshoi JSC for retail chains has been reduced to 52 soms per kilogram.

«The lowering of price is due to the adoption of a decree by the Cabinet of Ministers, which established a zero rate of value added tax on taxable supplies and imports from July 1 to August 31, 2021, including raw cane sugar. Therefore, the state agency recommended retail chains to sell sugar at a price of up to 54 soms,» the statement says.