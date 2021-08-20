17:23
USD 84.62
EUR 98.89
RUB 1.14
English

Retail chains of Kyrgyzstan advised to sell sugar for up to 54 soms

As part of state regulation and stabilization of prices for socially important goods, the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation of Kyrgyzstan is working to curb prices for basic food products. Press service of the state agency reported.

Based on the results of price monitoring, it turned out that the average market retail price for granulated sugar in the republic is 61.9 soms per kilogram. At the same time, the wholesale selling price at Koshoi JSC for retail chains has been reduced to 52 soms per kilogram.

«The lowering of price is due to the adoption of a decree by the Cabinet of Ministers, which established a zero rate of value added tax on taxable supplies and imports from July 1 to August 31, 2021, including raw cane sugar. Therefore, the state agency recommended retail chains to sell sugar at a price of up to 54 soms,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/204645/
views: 105
Print
Related
Food prices in May hit record highs for 10 years
Price of vegetable oil almost doubles for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Artem Novikov announced decline in wholesale prices for sugar
Import of sugar temporarily exempted from customs duties
Sugar price grows by 10 soms since beginning of 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Purchased by state sugar and oil to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in April
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
Sugar price grows by almost 19 soms for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan not yet regulated
Control over food prices introduced in Jalal-Abad city
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
20 August, Friday
17:09
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to create industrial hubs at border Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to create industrial hubs at...
16:32
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
16:23
Retail chains of Kyrgyzstan advised to sell sugar for up to 54 soms
16:00
Activist Tilekmat Kurenov sentenced to 18 months in prison
15:53
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek