13:08
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

Food prices in May hit record highs for 10 years

Growth of food prices in May hit record highs over the past 10 years, despite the fact that world cereal production may also reach unprecedented levels. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports.

Related news
Annual inflation rate reaches 10.7 percent in May 2021
An average FAO Food Price Index for May is 4.8 percent higher than April one and 39.7 percent higher than in May 2020. One of the main reasons for this growth was the sharp rise in world prices for vegetable oil, sugar and cereals.

It has reached its highest value since September 2011, which is only 7.6 percent below the all-time high.

The main factor behind the rise in prices for cereals was the rise in prices for maize — the average prices exceeded the last year’s indicator by 89.9 percent. However, in May, due to favorable crop prospects in the USA, price of maize dropped slightly.

World wheat prices also began to decline at the end of the month. But on average, May prices were 6.8 percent higher than the April ones. The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose 7.8 percent in May, driven by higher prices for palm, soybean and rapeseed oils.

At the same time, according to the forecasts of FAO, in 2021 the world will produce almost 2,821 billion tons of grain, which is 1.9 percent higher than the 2020 level. However, most likely, the demand for grain will also grow in the next two years, which will amount to 2,826 billion tons and is 1.7 percent more than last year. Grain stocks will grow after a three-year decline, but very moderately — by only 0.3 percent.

Price of sugar also rose — by 6.8 percent. The reasons are delays in the harvesting campaign and expected low yields in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter. Large deliveries from India somewhat slowed down the rise in prices, but could not compensate for the negative factors.

Meat prices in May increased by 2.2 percent — mainly due to an increase in imports to China, as well as an increase in domestic demand for poultry and pork in the leading producing regions.

The FAO Dairy Price Index increased by 1.8 percent due to strong import demand for skimmed and whole milk powder.
link: https://24.kg/english/196544/
views: 144
Print
Related
Low-income families to get vegetable oil, sugar at reduced price
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sugar price grows by 10 soms since beginning of 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Purchased by state sugar and oil to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in April
Rise in prices continues. MPs demand government report
State Material Reserves Fund resources to be used to curb rise in prices
Prices for some types of food products continue to grow in Bishkek
Suppliers and sellers of products agree to curb price increases together
Kyrgyzstan produces 15 percent of vegetable oil
Sugar price grows by almost 19 soms for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
5 June, Saturday
12:40
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:36
18-year-old girl killed in Talas region
12:30
3,648 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 587 - in serious condition
12:26
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:23
413 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 106,636 in total