Food prices in Kyrgyzstan not yet regulated

Prices for socially important goods and products have not yet been regulated in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation, Shukhrat Sabirov, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, only after food prices rise by 20 percent, the state agency will begin to control their cost.

«Prices for basic foodstuffs rise from 5 to 10 percent per month. So far, there is no sharp spike, so the government did not make a decision on the introduction of state regulation. It was made in March during the state of emergency, when there was an increased demand in supermarkets and shops,» Shukhrat Sabirov told.

Increase in prices for meat, eggs, sunflower oil and other socially significant food products is registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past month.