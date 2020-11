A meeting was held in Jalal-Abad city on the increase in food prices. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Participants of the meeting raised the issues of growing prices for meat, vegetable oil, sugar, rice and other products. A liter of sunflower oil costs 120 soms, and a kilogram of meat — 440 soms in the city.

In the coming days, officials will begin holding information events for food wholesalers.