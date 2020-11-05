Government representative takes rising food prices in Batken under control

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, Zhanybek Dzhalalov, held a meeting on stabilization of food prices in the markets. His office reported.

According to him, local authorities were instructed to find and analyze the reasons for the rise in prices, hold talks with sellers, and take the necessary measures to stabilize prices.

The plenipotentiary representative also gave the task to tighten control over detection of smuggled goods, including fuel and lubricants.

The Border and Customs officers, together with local authorities, were tasked with organizing market raids and identifying entrepreneurs involved in smuggling.