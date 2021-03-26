12:22
Purchased by state sugar and oil to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in April

State-purchased sugar and vegetable oil will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in April. The Ministry of Agriculture reports.

The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov instructed to start purchasing food through the State Material Reserves Fund under the Ministry of Emergency Situations. This is done to ensure food security and stabilize prices for staple foods in the domestic market.

«Contracts have already been signed for supply of 506,294 tons of sunflower oil and 3,046 tons of granulated sugar,» the ministry said.
