Food prices in Kyrgyzstan lower than in Kazakhstan and Russia

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan monitored food prices as of September 4, 2024. According to the results of the monitoring, food prices in large cities of the country are 13.59 percent lower than in Kazakhstan, and 16.17 percent lower than in Russia.

Nevertheless, over the past week, food prices in Kyrgyzstan have increased by 1.86 percent, while in Kazakhstan the figure was 1.05 percent, and in Russia — 0.08 percent.

Butter has increased in price by 15 soms, beef — by 60 soms, and chicken eggs — by 5 soms in Bishkek. In the city of Osh, an increase in beef prices by 40 soms and mutton by 35 soms was registered. Prices remained stable in Karakol.

In Kazakhstan, for example, price of milk and beef increased in Aktobe region, and pasta and potatoes — in Kostanay region. In Russia, price of bread grew in Tyumen Oblast, and eggs — in Saratov.
