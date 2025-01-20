$7.1 million to be allocated for landscaping of Bishkek in 2025

At least $7.1 million will be allocated for landscaping of Bishkek in 2025. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev told at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

According to him, 10,000-15,000 saplings will be planted using this money.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev noted that the young trees planted in previous years as part of Zhashyl ​​Muras program did not take root well. He asked how new saplings would take root if the irrigation system was destroyed.

The mayor did not agree that the irrigation system was destroyed and informed that the municipality restored the irrigation ditches in 2024.

«For example, there is no irrigation system in Rukhiy-Muras and Altyn-Ordo residential areas. People irrigate their gardens with drinking water, therefore there is not enough of it there,» the deputy said.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev responded that the money allocated for landscaping will also be used to restore irrigation system.