Arrest of ex-head of Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov extended

Arrest of the former head of the Tax Service Altynbek Abduvapov was extended. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The judge granted the investigator’s petition and chose a measure of restraint. The former official will be held in custody until March 20, 2025.

Recall, Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were taken into custody in December 2024. They were removed from their positions.

Earlier, Altynbek Abduvapov and Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained after interrogation. According to the State Committee for National Security, they are suspected of involvement in corruption schemes and abuse of office.
