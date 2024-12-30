11:26
Case against Samat Matsakov: Lawyer's arrest extended for two months

Arrest of a lawyer Samat Matsakov was extended for two months. His defense attorney Nursultan Zhanybekov told 24.kg news agency.

At the request of the investigator, the measure of restraint in the form of detention was extended until February 28.

The trial lasted more than 12 hours. Given the violations, Samat Matsakov called it a rigged trial.

Recall, Samat Matsakov defended the interests of akyn Askat Zhetigen, whom the court found guilty of public calls for the violent seizure of power and sentenced to three years in prison. He was the lawyer of Temirov Live journalists Aktilek Kaparov and Akyl Orozbekov, and the founder of the construction company KG Group Imamidin Tashov.

The lawyer is accused of fraud and forgery of documents.
