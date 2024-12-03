18:17
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

Arrest of ex-speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev extended

Former speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev was remanded in custody. The decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

The court granted the investigator’s motion and extended arrest of the politician until January 27, 2025.

Kanatbek Isaev is suspected of financing the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. The arrested himself told journalists that he does not admit his guilt and does not understand how he is connected to crime.

In September 2017, on the eve of the presidential elections, Kanat Isaev became a defendant in a criminal case on an attempt to violently seize power. Pre-trial proceedings were suspended in April 2019.

In October 2022, Kanat Isaev was detained in a criminal case opened back in 2017. He was suspected of preparing a crime, organizing mass riots, and attempt to violently seize power. However, in January 2023, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital changed the preventive measure for the former MP, placing him under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/312991/
views: 136
Print
Related
Court extends arrest of Raimbek Matraimov for two more months
Extortion from Ramiz Aliev: Deputy Prosecutor of Bishkek arrested
Case against 11 journalists: Hearing postponed until October 10
Arrest of Lazat Nurkozhoeva's ex-fiancé and his brother extended
Case against 11 journalists: Court extends arrest of four of them
Court extends arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov for two months
Arrest of ex-employee of National Academy of Sciences Karabaev extended
Arrest of Lyazzat Nurkozhoeva's ex-fiancé extended until October
Case against 11 journalists: Court extends detention of four of them
Ex-fiancé of Lyazzat Nurkozhoeva arrested until August
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
3 December, Tuesday
17:53
Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with State Duma colleagues Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with...
17:35
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
17:17
Beating of children in kindergarten in Suzak: Criminal case opened
17:00
Arrest of ex-speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev extended
16:47
SCNS officers confiscate unregistered phones from sellers in TsUM