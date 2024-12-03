Arrest of ex-speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev extended

Former speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev was remanded in custody. The decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

The court granted the investigator’s motion and extended arrest of the politician until January 27, 2025.

Kanatbek Isaev is suspected of financing the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev. The arrested himself told journalists that he does not admit his guilt and does not understand how he is connected to crime.

In September 2017, on the eve of the presidential elections, Kanat Isaev became a defendant in a criminal case on an attempt to violently seize power. Pre-trial proceedings were suspended in April 2019.

In October 2022, Kanat Isaev was detained in a criminal case opened back in 2017. He was suspected of preparing a crime, organizing mass riots, and attempt to violently seize power. However, in January 2023, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital changed the preventive measure for the former MP, placing him under house arrest.