16:52
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

Court extends arrest of Imamidin Tashov, he attempts to cut his throat

Court extended the term of detention of a businessman Imamidin Tashov. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, satisfying the investigator’s motion.

At first, the defendant’s lawyer Nursultan Zhanybekov was absent from the hearing, he was participating in another trial at that time and came later.

The second lawyer Samat Matsakov sent a letter to the court, explaining that he could not come «for reasons beyond his control.» Recall, he was arrested on charges of fraud and forgery of documents.

Samat Matsakov asked the court to send a court demand to the State Committee for National Security so that he could be brought to the court hearings of the case against Imamidin Tashov to defend him.

The court refused to satisfy this request, noting that Imamidin Tashov has another lawyer.

After this, the owner of KG Group attempted to cut his throat. Journalists and relatives of the businessman were taken out of the courtroom. An ambulance arrived at the courthouse.

On October 29, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek began hearing the criminal case against Imamidin Tashov. He himself was taken from the pretrial detention center to the hospital after suicide attempt.

Recall, Imamidin Tashov was charged with an attempt to violently seize power, public calls for the seizure of power, and illegal crossing of the state border.

He was detained in April in Kaindy village, Chui region. According to the State Committee for National Security, the businessman allegedly planned to organize a temporary headquarters in Kara-Balta to consolidate forces for a protest with a subsequent seizure of power. Being wanted, he carried out active recruitment work through social media, the state committee stated. It also reported that the KG Group company had built six apartment buildings in the capital. However, none of these facilities were put into operation due to unauthorized construction, without permits.

Before this, a video message from Imamidin Tashov was posted on social media, in which he said that he was «kidnapped like a bandit», held captive and demanded, in addition to the 52 million soms already transferred to the state, 100 more million.
link: https://24.kg/english/313400/
views: 72
Print
Related
Arrest of ex-speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev extended
Businessman Tashov taken to hospital from detention center after suicide attempt
Court extends arrest of Raimbek Matraimov for two more months
Extortion from Ramiz Aliev: Deputy Prosecutor of Bishkek arrested
Case against 11 journalists: Hearing postponed until October 10
Arrest of Lazat Nurkozhoeva's ex-fiancé and his brother extended
Case against 11 journalists: Court extends arrest of four of them
Man attempts to commit suicide in Bishkek
Court extends arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov for two months
Arrest of ex-employee of National Academy of Sciences Karabaev extended
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
16:48
World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Manipulation Watch List World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Man...
16:35
Court extends arrest of Imamidin Tashov, he attempts to cut his throat
15:34
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Osh region
15:29
Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking
15:21
EDB to allocate $2 billion annually for regional projects in Central Asia