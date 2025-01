The women’s national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played the second match in Yogyakarta as part of the qualifying stage for the Asian Cup 2025. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

In Group B, Kyrgyzstan’s team lost to Hong Kong with a score 0:4.

Earlier, the national team lost to Indonesia.

The team of Kyrgyzstan will play against India on January 19.