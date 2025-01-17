Kyrgyzstan exported gold for over $1.25 billion in 2024

In the period from January to November 2024, Kyrgyzstan exported 16.1 tons of gold for $1.26 billion. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

According to statistics, this is 4 percent more by weight and 30 percent more by value of the precious metal than for the same period in 2023, when 15.4 tons worth $972 million were exported.

The leader in gold purchases for this period was the United Kingdom. Gold exports to the Kingdom account for 82 percent of the total volume — 13.3 tons of gold were purchased for over $1 billion.

At the beginning of last year, Kyrgyzstan actively exported gold to China. Then the United Kingdom resumed purchases, and gold exports to the UAE, China and Switzerland stopped.