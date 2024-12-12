17:04
Kyrgyzstan exported 13.8 tons of gold in 2024

In January-October 2024, Kyrgyzstan exported 13,836.6 million grams of gold (13.83 tons) to China, the UAE, Great Britain and Switzerland. Report of the National Statistical Committee says.

According to the presented data, the total amount of precious metal exports amounted to 91,884,391.9 billion soms, which is equivalent to $1,064,425.5 billion.

Compared to last year, the volume of exported gold increased by 7.4 percent. The amount of exports in soms increased by 29.5 percent, and in dollar equivalent — by 32.2 percent.
