Gold exports from Kyrgyzstan drop significantly in January 2025

In January 2025, Kyrgyzstan exported 372.6 kilograms of gold worth $31.2 million. Report of the National Statistical Committee says.

The primary buyer of the precious metal remained the United Kingdom, which received 372 kilograms of gold during this period. A small additional shipment was exported to Turkey.

Compared to the same period last year, gold exports have declined significantly. In January 2024, Kyrgyzstan sold over one ton of gold, with China and Switzerland being the main buyers.

From January to November 2024, Kyrgyzstan exported 16.1 tons of gold for $1.26 billion.
