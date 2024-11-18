Kyrgyzstan has potential of 4,000 tons of gold

Kyrgyzstan has more than 5,000 deposits of various minerals, including gold, rare earth elements, uranium, thorium and other valuable metals. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Narynbek Satybaldiev announced at a briefing.

According to approved government data, gold reserves in Kyrgyzstan amount to just over 1,000 tons. However, geologists estimate the country’s total resource at more than 4,000 tons. Many deposits are complex, where, along with gold, antimony, copper, zinc and other metals are found.

He added that the recent lifting of the moratorium opens up new prospects for the development of mineral wealth. This will allow the extraction of not only gold, but also critically important metals in demand in the global economy.

Narynbek Satybaldiev added that in order to effectively use the potential, the Cabinet of Ministers is developing a strategy for the development of the mineral resource base, which will include plans for exploration, production and processing. Particular attention is paid to rare earth metals, which are key to the production of high-tech devices and green energy.

Implementation of this strategy is expected to create conditions for increasing revenues in the mining industry, strengthening the country’s economic independence and attracting international investment.