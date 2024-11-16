Kachkyn film participates in X Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles

The film «Kachkyn» participates in the X Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

According to the national film studio Kyrgyzfilm, the work by director Dastan Japar is presented in the nomination «Best Film» in the category «Asian vision».

Recall, the world premiere of the film «Kachkyn» took place at the International Film Festival in Busan (Republic of Korea).

The film is dedicated to the serious problem of human trafficking and migration security. The main shooting took place in Naryn, Balykchy and Toktogul.

Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) is a film event that aims to support and show the best films from more than 50 countries and regions of Asia in Hollywood.

The festival was founded in 2015 by director and public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz. Over the course of a decade, he has supported over a thousand Asian films, including features, shorts and documentaries.

AWFF is the only festival to award the Bruce Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.