The XVII Eurasia International Film Festival has ended in Almaty. Website of the festival reports.

Ablai Marat («Deal on the Border», Kyrgyzstan) won the award in the «Best Actor» nomination in the Central Asian and Turkic World competition.

The XVII Eurasia International Film Festival is the largest film forum in the country and the only film festival in Central Asia accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).