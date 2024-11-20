12:15
French Premiere Festival to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time

The French Premiere Festival will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time. The French Embassy in Bishkek reported.

«At the end of November, viewers will be able to enjoy a unique opportunity to watch the latest French hits on the big screen in their city. The French Premiere Festival opens access to bright and original films that have not yet been widely released in Kyrgyzstan, and invites viewers to get to know modern French cinema better.

The festival was initiated by the French Institute and this year is being held with the support of the French Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and the Department of Cinematography under the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The French Premiere Festival will be held from November 21 to November 24 at the Ala-Too cinema in Bishkek. The program includes festival hits, animation for family viewing, and cult classics.

Festival program:

November 21, 6 p.m.

  • Opening of the festival and screening of the biographical drama «Niki» (directed by Celine Sallette), which tells the story of a young artist who emigrated to France from the United States during the McCarthyism period.
  • The film was included in the «Un Certain Regard» program at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

November 22, 6 p.m.

  • Special screening of the legendary crime drama «The Samurai» in 4K quality in memory of the great Alain Delon.

November 23, first screening at 4 p.m., second screening at 6 p.m.

  • Family cartoon «New Year’s Stories of Animals», where cute animals go on a holiday journey to different countries, as well as the romantic drama «Black Tea» (directed by Abderrahmane Sissako), which tells the love story between the owner of a tea shop and a young woman who came to Asia after a failed wedding.
  • The film was part of the competition program of Berlinale 2024.

November 24, 6 p.m.

  • Closing of the festival, the drama «The Story of Suleiman» (directed by Boris Lozhkin), which tells about the difficult journey of a migrant from Guiana seeking asylum in France.
  • The film was part of «Un Certain Regard» program at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
