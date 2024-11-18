10:48
Film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Gorkut Ata International Festival

The results of the International Festival Gorkut Ata were summed up in Ashgabat. Turkmenportal.com reported.

The creative team of the film «Erorr 404» from Kyrgyzstan was awarded in the nomination «Best Screenplay».

Mentor cinematographer Manasbek Musayev from the Kyrgyz Republic was awarded a TURKSOY special award. Actress Anarkul Nazarkulova also received an award for her contribution to Turkic culture.

Filmmakers from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Turkmenistan presented their feature, documentary and animated films.
