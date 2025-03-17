Fines introduced for jet ski use on Issyk-Kul Lake

Amendments to the Law on «the Sustainable Development of Issyk-Kul Ecological and Economic System» and the Code of Offenses have introduced a partial ban on the use of jet skis, as well as liability for violating the rules for operating a jet ski (water scooter) on the territory of Issyk-Kul Lake. The corresponding bill was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

The law, adopted by the Parliament on February 13, 2025, introduces new definitions, including «jet ski», «outboard motor,» «two-stroke engine,» «homemade engine,» and «four-stroke engine.»

According to the law, the use of jet skis with four-stroke engines and electric motors is only allowed in designated tourist zones, where there are no large gatherings of people and vacationers, with mandatory compliance with environmental standards and safety rules.

Violation of this rule also provides for liability in the form of a fine for individuals from 50 to 150 calculated rates, for legal entities — from 100 to 200 calculated rates.