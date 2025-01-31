Insults and slander on the Internet: Sadyr Japarov signs law on fines

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed ta law on fines for insults and slander on the Internet. The document was published in Erkin-Too newspaper.

According to the Code of Offenses, the administrative penalty for insult for individuals will be 20,000 soms, for legal entities — 65,000 soms.

Recall, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to introduce Article 107-1 «Slander and insults in the media, on a website on the Internet or on a website page on the Internet» into the Code of Offenses and a fine of 100,000 soms for individuals and 200,000 for legal entities.

After long discussions, the deputies reduced the fine for individuals to 20,000 soms, for legal entities — to 65,000 soms. Additionally, they transferred the authority to enforce the law from the Ministry of Culture to law enforcement agencies.

Sadyr Japarov believes that imposing fines for insults is necessary.

The law will come into force on February 10.