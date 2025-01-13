10:03
USD 87.25
EUR 89.39
RUB 0.86
English

Police detain member of Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek

Police detained member of the Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek. The leader of the political organization Kadyr Atambayev posted on Facebook.

According to him, his comrade-in-arms was detained in Tamara cafe, leaving her personal belongings, including her bag, at the scene.

«Such actions on a day off, without waiting for a lawyer and with complete disregard for procedures, clearly indicate political pressure and an intention to intimidate our candidate. This is nothing more than a show of force,» Kadyr Atambayev posted.

According to him, the party member was detained by employees of the 10th service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is engaged in the fight against extremism.

The law enforcement agency has not yet commented on the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/316550/
views: 85
Print
Related
Recruiters calling for participation in war in Ukraine detained in Kyrgyzstan
Former assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan detained by Interpol
Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended
Urgent help is needed - doctor tells about Temirlan Sultanbekov's condition
Temirlan Sultanbekov asks for permission to participate in hearing of his case
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan
Socialist International presents award to arrested Temirlan Sultanbekov
Four members of organized crime group detained in Osh city
Ministry of Internal Affairs officers stop attempt to hide from justice
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight
Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed
Uzbekistan launches new international bus routes, including to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan launches new international bus routes, including to Kyrgyzstan
Tashkent plans to strengthen ties with new U.S. administration Tashkent plans to strengthen ties with new U.S. administration
13 January, Monday
09:57
State regulation of coal prices extended in Kyrgyzstan until February 15 State regulation of coal prices extended in Kyrgyzstan...
09:43
Air pollution in Bishkek: Kapstroy KG company fined for violations
09:35
Police detain member of Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek
09:29
Adylbek Kasymaliev to speak at Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong
11 January, Saturday
15:43
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 40 tourist bases in 2025
15:36
Issue of assigning sovereign credit rating to Kyrgyzstan discussed
12:59
Recruiters calling for participation in war in Ukraine detained in Kyrgyzstan
12:53
Kyrgyzstan’s subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft hit by U.S. sanctions
12:39
16-year-old mother of baby who left child in mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya detained