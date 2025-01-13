Police detain member of Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek

Police detained member of the Social Democrats party Zhanna Samysheva in Bishkek. The leader of the political organization Kadyr Atambayev posted on Facebook.

According to him, his comrade-in-arms was detained in Tamara cafe, leaving her personal belongings, including her bag, at the scene.

«Such actions on a day off, without waiting for a lawyer and with complete disregard for procedures, clearly indicate political pressure and an intention to intimidate our candidate. This is nothing more than a show of force,» Kadyr Atambayev posted.

According to him, the party member was detained by employees of the 10th service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is engaged in the fight against extremism.

The law enforcement agency has not yet commented on the incident.