English

Recruiters calling for participation in war in Ukraine detained in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan detained a person suspected of assisting terrorist activities. The department reported.

Thus, on December 12, 2024, the Main Department of Internal Affairs received information about videos that were distributed on the Internet and social media, calling on citizens of Kyrgyzstan to participate in military conflicts in other countries.

A criminal case was opened on the fact. It turned out during the investigation that the video was posted on the YouTube channel «El Uksun», which belongs to citizen M.A., 39. Another citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, K.A., who participated in the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia and recruited people to participate in the war in other countries, was also present in the video. A forensic examination confirmed that the words of these people contained calls for mercenary activities and recruitment of citizens to participate in military actions.

Police officers established the whereabouts of the suspect citizen M.A., who was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The Department of Internal Affairs reminded that it is prohibited in Kyrgyzstan to publish materials that promote war, violence and cruelty, as well as hatred of other peoples and religious groups.

The investigation continues.
