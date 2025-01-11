12:41
USD 87.00
EUR 89.63
RUB 0.85
English

Former assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan detained by Interpol

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, wanted by Interpol for fraud on an especially large scale, has been detained in Moldova. The General Inspectorate for Migration under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Moldova reports.

It is noted that the man was detained for extradition in accordance with an issued international arrest warrant.

«The activities of migration officers are part of a large-scale plan aimed at identifying individuals on the international wanted list who are trying to use the territory of the Republic of Moldova to evade criminal liability,» the statement says.

Earlier, independent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov reported on the detention in Moldova of former supporter of President Sadyr Japarov, Aidar Khalikov, and his possible extradition to his homeland. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has not yet commented on the detention.

Aidar Khalikov was a member of Mekenchil party. After the events in 2020, he received the status of public assistant to the head of state.

He left Kyrgyzstan in 2024 and harshly criticized Sadyr Japarov and his entourage.
link: https://24.kg/english/316474/
views: 202
Print
Related
Period of detention of leader, members of Social Democrats party extended
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan
Four members of organized crime group detained in Osh city
Ministry of Internal Affairs officers stop attempt to hide from justice
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
Police explain detention of Azattyk journalists
Police detain journalists filming near pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek
City Court judge and his wife detained in Bishkek
School director detained in Kaindy for abuse of office
Owner of Gergert Sport sportswear store detained in Bishkek
Popular
Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia Uzbek airline announces reduction in number of flights to Russia
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight
Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues Prime Ministers of three countries meet to discuss state border issues
11 January, Saturday
12:39
16-year-old mother of baby who left child in mosque in Kyzyl-Kiya detained 16-year-old mother of baby who left child in mosque in...
12:34
Agriculture Ministry initiates temporary ban on export of fertilizers
12:24
Kyrgyzstani Gulzhigit Alykulov to continue his career in Moscow Torpedo
12:16
Fuel tax: 1 som per liter of fuel to affect taxi market the most
10:18
Foreign Minister of KR, President of Kazakhstan discuss cooperation priorities