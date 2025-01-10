Toy grenade found at Manas airport

A grenade was found at Manas airport, but it turned out to be a toy. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On January 9, at about 7.42 p.m., while inspecting the building of Manas airport, police officers and the aviation security service of Manas airport found a suspicious object resembling a grenade among the construction materials in the back of DOPPIO cafe, located on the second floor of the building.

An investigative task force of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region and the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district went to the scene of the incident — the airport territory was cordoned off and all citizens were evacuated. Law enforcement officers and employees of the State Committee for National Security carried out investigative and operational activities, a group of sappers worked on the scene. It turned out that the grenade found was a toy.

Recordings of video cameras of Manas airport are being checked to identify and detain the perpetrators who planted the toy grenade.