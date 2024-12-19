17:56
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name

Manas International Airport OJSC has changed its name. The company’s press service reported.

The OJSC will be called «Airports of Kyrgyzstan». The decision was made today, December 19.

The name of the International Airport Manas will remain. It will become the Bishkek branch.

The airport in the capital may receive a new code instead of the current FRU. Approval has already been received from all airlines operating flights to Kyrgyzstan. A request to change the code has been sent to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
