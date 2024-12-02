19:15
USD 86.80
EUR 91.17
RUB 0.82
English

Bomb not found at Manas airport

Message about a bomb at Manas airport turned out to be false. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency. The airport is operating as usual.

Recall, the message about the planted bomb was sent to Manas Airport email today, December 2, at about 4.21 p.m. The police said that the fact was registered by the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and a pre-investigation check was started.

«Police officers and State Committee for National Security officers carried out the necessary investigative and operational measures, a sapper group worked at the scene, the fact was not confirmed. There are no flight delays, the cordon has been lifted, the airport is operating as usual,» the police noted.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region warns that such false messages may be punished with imprisonment for up to five years.
link: https://24.kg/english/312873/
views: 116
Print
Related
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Manas International Airport JSC may change its name
Manas airport may receive new code instead of current FRU
Manas Airport participates in exhibition of equipment for airports GSE EXPO 2024
Manas Airport employees participate in National Cleanup Day
Mural on Kyrgyz epic theme appears at Manas International Airport
Manas International Airport undergoes ICAO aviation security audit
No bomb found at Manas airport
Manas airport evacuated due to bomb report
Manas Airport to expand terminal and increase terminal area
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
2 December, Monday
18:29
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
18:15
Protests in Georgia: Ambassadors to five countries resign
17:50
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
17:46
Bekzhan Usenaliev from Adilet party elected Speaker of Bishkek City Council
17:39
SCNS detains official of Osh City Hall for illegal allocation of land