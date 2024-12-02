Bomb not found at Manas airport

Message about a bomb at Manas airport turned out to be false. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency. The airport is operating as usual.

Recall, the message about the planted bomb was sent to Manas Airport email today, December 2, at about 4.21 p.m. The police said that the fact was registered by the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and a pre-investigation check was started.

«Police officers and State Committee for National Security officers carried out the necessary investigative and operational measures, a sapper group worked at the scene, the fact was not confirmed. There are no flight delays, the cordon has been lifted, the airport is operating as usual,» the police noted.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region warns that such false messages may be punished with imprisonment for up to five years.