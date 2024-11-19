14:39
Manas airport may receive new code instead of current FRU

Manas International Airport may receive a new code to replace its current identifier, FRU. Daniyar Bostonov, the acting director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, announced during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on transport, communications, architecture, and construction.

According to him, the procedure for changing the code will take about a year. Approval has already been obtained from all airlines operating flights to Kyrgyzstan.

A request for the code change has been submitted to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is currently under review.

The official did not specify what new three-letter code will replace FRU. Previously, there were suggestions to use BSH as the new identifier.

An IATA airport code is a unique three-letter identifier assigned to airports worldwide by the International Air Transport Association.
