Manas International Airport JSC may change its name

It is proposed to change the name of Manas International Airport JSC. The press service of the joint-stock company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The shareholders’ meeting on this issue is scheduled for December 19. Two options are offered to choose from, in one case the JSC will keep the name, in the other it will change it radically.

It was noted that the name of the airport will remain the same. It will be a Bishkek branch.

Manas International Airport may receive a new code instead of the current FRU. Approval has already been received from all airlines operating flights to Kyrgyzstan. A request to change the code has been sent to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).