10:55
USD 87.00
EUR 89.68
RUB 0.84
English

New Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan appointed

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev on January 9 received copies of credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Liu Jiangping. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, Asein Isaev congratulated Liu Jiangping on the start of her diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan, wished her success in her new post, and expressed confidence in joint work to strengthen Kyrgyzstan-China strategic partnership.

The PRC Ambassador thanked for the support and warm welcome, noting that she would make every effort to expand bilateral cooperation, implement agreements between the leaders of the two countries, and strengthen friendship and good-neighborly relations.

The parties discussed plans for organizing high-level bilateral events, and exchanged views on political, trade, and economic cooperation issues and the implementation of large infrastructure projects.

According to open sources, Liu Jiangping is an experienced diplomat. She was appointed Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic in December 2024.

On January 3, the newly appointed ambassador took part in the event «Warm Welcome of 2025 Spring Festival», organized at the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek and dedicated to the distribution of New Year gifts to Chinese compatriots in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The previous Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen completed her diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan at the end of November last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/316346/
views: 145
Print
Related
Earthquake in Tibet: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to PRC President
No Kyrgyzstanis among injured or killed in Tibet earthquake — Foreign Ministry
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
Aibek Moldogaziev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
China's trade turnover with Central Asia increased by 5.9 percent — PRC Customs
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Duishonkul Chotonov appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan
China invests $221 million in Kyrgyzstan for nine months
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
10 January, Friday
10:50
Urgent help is needed - doctor tells about Temirlan Sultanbekov's condition Urgent help is needed - doctor tells about Temirlan Sul...
10:31
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with youth football team in Spain
10:16
Donald Trump announces meeting with Vladimir Putin
10:06
National Bank suspends licenses of three exchange offices in Bishkek
09:55
National football team (U20) defeats Spanish Cartagena FC
9 January, Thursday
17:56
Tashkent plans to strengthen ties with new U.S. administration
17:26
National Statistical Committee limits provision of data from unified register
17:15
Assistant to MP Gulkan Moldobekova placed under house arrest
16:00
National football team defender signs contract with Indonesian club