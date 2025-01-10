New Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan appointed

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev on January 9 received copies of credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Liu Jiangping. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, Asein Isaev congratulated Liu Jiangping on the start of her diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan, wished her success in her new post, and expressed confidence in joint work to strengthen Kyrgyzstan-China strategic partnership.

The PRC Ambassador thanked for the support and warm welcome, noting that she would make every effort to expand bilateral cooperation, implement agreements between the leaders of the two countries, and strengthen friendship and good-neighborly relations.

The parties discussed plans for organizing high-level bilateral events, and exchanged views on political, trade, and economic cooperation issues and the implementation of large infrastructure projects.

According to open sources, Liu Jiangping is an experienced diplomat. She was appointed Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic in December 2024.

On January 3, the newly appointed ambassador took part in the event «Warm Welcome of 2025 Spring Festival», organized at the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek and dedicated to the distribution of New Year gifts to Chinese compatriots in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The previous Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen completed her diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan at the end of November last year.