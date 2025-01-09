Drug dealer detained in Bishkek

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control detained a 35-year-old drug dealer. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Officers received information that an unknown man aged 30-35 was making drug stashes and selling them in Bishkek. Law enforcement officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be 35-year-old D.M.D., who voluntarily gave the operatives the packages and showed the places where he hid the drugs.

An examination showed that the package contained the synthetic drug Alpha PVP. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1.

Operational activities are ongoing aimed at identifying other persons involved in the crime.