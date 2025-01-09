15:13
USD 87.00
EUR 89.77
RUB 0.79
English

Drug dealer detained in Bishkek

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control detained a 35-year-old drug dealer. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Officers received information that an unknown man aged 30-35 was making drug stashes and selling them in Bishkek. Law enforcement officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be 35-year-old D.M.D., who voluntarily gave the operatives the packages and showed the places where he hid the drugs.

An examination showed that the package contained the synthetic drug Alpha PVP. A case was opened under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1.

Operational activities are ongoing aimed at identifying other persons involved in the crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/316292/
views: 138
Print
Related
MP proposes to introduce death penalty for those who sell drugs
Another drug dealer detained in Bishkek
MP proposes legalizing soft drugs in Kyrgyzstan
New Drugs Monitoring Center to be established at Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani detained in Brest with large batch of psychotropic substances
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Students detained in Osh for stashing and sale of drugs
Exchange of experience with Russia: UAVs to be used to combat drug crime
Members of drug gang detained in Bishkek
Drug dealers detained in Chui region
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
9 January, Thursday
14:59
16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in official register of PRC 16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in officia...
14:21
Armenia’s government approves draft law on accession to EU
14:15
Uzbekistan launches new international bus routes, including to Kyrgyzstan
14:09
Land plot near Cholpon-Ata hippodrome returned to state
14:01
Drug dealer detained in Bishkek