Dordoi Futsal Club changed its name. The Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

«In connection with the change of the general sponsor, MFC Dordoi announces renaming of the team. From the second round of the Super League, the club will play under a new name — Art Blast Group,» the club noted.

After the first round, the team takes second place in the tournament table of the national championship.