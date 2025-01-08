10:27
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Duishenbek Zilaliev released on his own recognizance

Former chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev has been released on his own recognizance. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, which granted the investigator’s request.

The arrested former director of the State Agency for Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry of Energy Melis Satybekov was remanded in custody. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended his arrest until March 4, 2025.

Recall, the both former officials were detained by security services in September 2024. It is known that they are suspected of corruption-related crimes committed in 2017. Both officials had access to licenses for the development of mineral deposits and, according to investigators, issued them for a separate fee.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security discovered undeclared houses, apartments, and millions on a bank account belonging to the former deputy PM Duishenbek Zilaliev. He called this case a political show and did not admit guilt. At that time, he was sentenced to nine years in prison. But in June 2021, the Supreme Court overturned the decisions of previous instances and returned the case for a new trial.
link: https://24.kg/english/316134/
views: 85
Print
Related
Duishenbek Zilaliev placed under house arrest
Duishenbek Zilaliev placed in pretrial detention center until November 4
Security services detain Duishenbek Zilaliev and Melis Satybekov
Duishenbek Zilaliev placed in pretrial detention center
Duishenbek Zilaliev released from custody
Detention of Duishenbek Zilaliev extended
Sooronbai Jeenbekov subpoenaed within Duishenbek Zilaliev’s case
Convicted Duishenbek Zilaliev delivered to detention center of SCNS
Duishenbek Zilaliev released from SCNS detention center
Duishenbek Zilaliev sentenced to nine years in prison
Popular
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
10:23
Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for VI World Nomad Games Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for...
10:17
Human rights activists to hold solidarity meeting with Temirov Live journalists
09:57
Duishenbek Zilaliev released on his own recognizance
09:49
Kyrgyzstan takes 84th place in ranking of countries by IQ score
6 January, Monday
15:53
Missing guy found hanged in Kara-Kul mountains
13:27
Labor Ministry conducts inspections of social residential institutions
13:22
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:07
Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) changes its logo
12:01
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games