Duishenbek Zilaliev released on his own recognizance

Former chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev has been released on his own recognizance. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, which granted the investigator’s request.

The arrested former director of the State Agency for Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry of Energy Melis Satybekov was remanded in custody. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek extended his arrest until March 4, 2025.

Recall, the both former officials were detained by security services in September 2024. It is known that they are suspected of corruption-related crimes committed in 2017. Both officials had access to licenses for the development of mineral deposits and, according to investigators, issued them for a separate fee.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security discovered undeclared houses, apartments, and millions on a bank account belonging to the former deputy PM Duishenbek Zilaliev. He called this case a political show and did not admit guilt. At that time, he was sentenced to nine years in prison. But in June 2021, the Supreme Court overturned the decisions of previous instances and returned the case for a new trial.