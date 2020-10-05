18:51
Duishenbek Zilaliev sentenced to nine years in prison

Hearing of the case against the ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

He was found guilty and, by partial addition of sentences, sentenced to nine years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions in the public service for up to three years.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former Deputy Prime Minister. He calls criminal case against him a political show and does not admit his guilt.

Later, the State Committee sent out information that a criminal case was opened against Duishenbek Zilaliev’s wife in Latvia on the fact of illegal money laundering in a bank.
