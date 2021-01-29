18:58
Sooronbai Jeenbekov subpoenaed within Duishenbek Zilaliev’s case

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov was summoned to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to give testimony. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the case concerns money that was found in a safe deposit box of the accused former deputy prime minister Duishenbek Zilaliev.

«The State Committee for National Security sent out a video showing that $ 1 million was found in Optima Bank’s safe deposit box. This money was intended for the election campaign of the presidential candidate Sooronbai Jeenbekov. They were handed over to the ex-head of state in the presence of Sapar Isakov. We petitioned for Sooronbai Jeenbekov to be summoned for interrogation. The court granted our request. As a law-abiding citizen, the ex-president is obliged to appear,» Taalaigul Toktakunova said.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former deputy prime minister. He calls the criminal case against him a political show and does not admit his guilt.

Later, the State Committee sent out information that a criminal case was opened against Duishenbek Zilaliev’s wife in Latvia on the fact of illegal money laundering in a bank.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to 9 years in prison.
