13:17
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Convicted Duishenbek Zilaliev delivered to detention center of SCNS

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Duishenbek Zilaliev, sentenced by the court to 9 years in prison, was returned to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Press center of the SCNS reported today.

«On October 12, as a result of the conducted active search measures, Duishenbek Zilaliev, who was illegally released from prison on the night of October 6 by an illegal court decision, was taken to the pretrial detention center of SCNS,» the SCNS said.

Joint operational activities of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to identify and detain persons released by the protesters and who illegally left places of detention and serving their sentences continue.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former Deputy Prime Minister. He calls criminal case against him a political show and does not admit his guilt.

Later, the State Committee sent out information that a criminal case was opened against Duishenbek Zilaliev’s wife in Latvia on the fact of illegal money laundering in a bank. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to 9 years in prison.
link: https://24.kg/english/169031/
views: 118
Print
Related
Duishenbek Zilaliev released from SCNS detention center
Duishenbek Zilaliev sentenced to nine years in prison
Ex-deputy prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody until April
Duishenbek Zilaliev not testify against Almazbek Atambayev
Former vice prime minister Zilaliev remanded in custody
Details of illegal issue of license for Terek-Sai field disclosed
Wife of Duishenbek Zilaliev suspected of money laundering in Latvia
Bishkek City Court upholds sentence to Duishenbek Zilaliev in bomb hoax case
Duishenbek Zilaliev calls case against him a political show
Duishenbek Zilaliev submits tax declaration as individual
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
13 October, Tuesday
12:42
Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization
12:32
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:24
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
12:20
343 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 49,871 in total
12:17
190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan