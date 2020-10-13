Convicted Duishenbek Zilaliev delivered to detention center of SCNS

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Duishenbek Zilaliev, sentenced by the court to 9 years in prison, was returned to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Press center of the SCNS reported today.

«On October 12, as a result of the conducted active search measures, Duishenbek Zilaliev, who was illegally released from prison on the night of October 6 by an illegal court decision, was taken to the pretrial detention center of SCNS,» the SCNS said.

Joint operational activities of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to identify and detain persons released by the protesters and who illegally left places of detention and serving their sentences continue.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former Deputy Prime Minister. He calls criminal case against him a political show and does not admit his guilt.

Later, the State Committee sent out information that a criminal case was opened against Duishenbek Zilaliev’s wife in Latvia on the fact of illegal money laundering in a bank. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to 9 years in prison.