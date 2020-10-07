Duishenbek Zilaliev released from SCNS detention center

Ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Duishenbek Zilaliev, was also released from custody. Users of social media report.

On October 5, trial of the case against the ex-Vice Prime Minister Duishenbek Zilaliev ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

He was found guilty and, by partial addition of sentences, sentenced to nine years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold positions in public service for up to three years.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former Deputy Prime Minister. He calls criminal case against him a political show and does not admit his guilt.

Later, the State Committee sent out information that a criminal case was opened against Duishenbek Zilaliev’s wife in Latvia on the fact of illegal money laundering in a bank.

The day before, former president Almazbek Atambayev, prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, ex-head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev and ex-mayor Albek Ibraimov were released.