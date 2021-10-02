Detention of Duishenbek Zilaliev extended

Trial of the case against the former Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Duishenbek Zilaliev has ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

During the trial, the judge Ubaidulla Satimkulov said that it is necessary to extend the accused’s measure of restraint and the term of the trial for two months.

The defendant’s lawyers opposed the extension of the preventive measure. The defense considered that Duishenbek Zilaliev should be released from custody.

«Duishenbek Zilaliev is accused of corruption and has been detained for over a year. As for the second case on illegal enrichment, my client has been in custody since December 2018,» Samat Mattsakov said.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge read out the ruling, according to which the term of the proceedings and the measure of restraint were extended. Duishenbek Zilaliev will be kept in the State Committee for National Security until December 14.

In December 2018, the State Committee for National Security discovered undeclared houses, apartments and millions on a bank account of the former Deputy Prime Minister. He calls his case a political show and does not admit his guilt.

Duishenbek Zilaliev was sentenced to nine years in prison.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned decisions of previous instances and returned the case for a new trial.