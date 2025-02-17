Asian Cup (U20): Kyrgyzstan’s national team lost to China

The national football team (U20) of Kyrgyzstan played its second match at the Asian Youth Cup in China. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The team lost to opponents from China — 2:5.

In the 13th minute, Liu Chang opened the scoring, Umar Madaminov scored a goal in the 25th minute. In the 45th minute, Wang Yuwei converted a penalty. In the 49th, he scored a double.

In the 65th minute, Yryskeldi Madanov sent the ball into the opponent’s goal, but Zhu Pengyu in the 80th minute made the score 4:2 not in favor of Kyrgyzstan’s team.

The Kyrgyzstanis missed another goal in the extra time.

Artem Istrashkin received two yellow cards and was sent off in the 47th minute of the match.

In another match of the group, Australia defeated the representatives of Qatar (3:1).

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstan’s national football team (U 20) lost to Australia. On February 18, the Kyrgyzstanis will play against Qatar.

In Group A, which includes China, Australia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, our team is in last place after the second round.