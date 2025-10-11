13:58
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies

In the Turkish city of Bodrum, a 19-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, identified as Zh. U. k., gave birth in the staff accommodation of the hotel where she worked and left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a towel on the terrace. Haberler reported.

According to the media outlet, the girl arrived at Bodrum State Hospital due to bleeding. During examination, doctors determined that she had recently given birth. Police were called to the hospital, and during questioning, Zh. U. k. confessed that she had given birth in the staff accommodation of the hotel and left the newborn wrapped in a towel on the terrace.

When the police and medical teams arrived at the hotel, they found that the baby had died. The body was sent to the Muğla Forensic Medicine Institution morgue.

According to available information, Zh. U. k. had arrived in Bodrum about five months ago and worked as a housekeeping staff at the hotel. She will be detained after completing medical treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
