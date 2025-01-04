Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan

The Friendship Bridge built on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border will be transferred to the Kyrgyz Republic for operation. A corresponding ratification agreement is currently under review in the Parliament.

The bridge is located on Osh — Sary-Tash — Irkeshtam road. It is 187 meters long and 24 meters wide.

China completed construction of the bridge at its own expense in September.

At a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission, the President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that cooperation between the countries had reached a new level of strategic partnership. Sadyr Japarov also noted the special importance of joint infrastructure projects, such as the upcoming launch of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, opening of Bedel checkpoint, construction of an alternative North-South road and the Kyrgyz-Chinese Friendship Bridge.