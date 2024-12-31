President of Kyrgyzstan signs law banning forced fundraising in schools

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law amending the Law on Education and the Code of Offenses.

The document, adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) on November 27, 2024, is aimed at implementing the right of children to receive free education in state and municipal general education organizations.

The main goal of the law is to guarantee free education in state and municipal schools. The innovation prohibits the illegal and forced collection of financial and material resources in educational institutions. Violations of such prohibitions will be punished according to the norms of the Code of Offenses.

In addition, the internal affairs agencies are empowered to consider cases of such violations and impose penalties.

The measures taken are designed to create equal conditions for obtaining education and eliminate the practice of unjustified collection of money in schools.