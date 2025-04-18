23:23
EAEU countries to tighten control over safety of children's products

The EAEU countries will tighten control over the safety of children’s products. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

According to the Commission, the Minister of the EEC Valentin Tataritsky reminded at the Congress of the Children’s Goods Industry in Moscow that products for the little ones should be the safest on the market.

He called for a revision of the technical regulations of the EAEU taking into account new technologies and risks to the psyche and development of children. Currently, documents on the safety of toys, clothing, amusement rides and playgrounds are in force in the Union, but this is not enough.

Experts reminded: when buying, it is important to pay attention to the material, smell, shape and even color of the toy — all this affects the child’s perception.
