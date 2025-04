At the quarantine phytosanitary checkpoint Kara-Suu Temir Zholu, the Osh Customs Service detected the import of an unsuitable batch of rice with a total weight of 18 tons from the USA, delivered by the organization Mercy Corps. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic and international obligations, the batch was destroyed at the city solid waste landfill in Osh.