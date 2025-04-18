23:26
New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyrgyzstan appointed

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Ernisbek Zarnaev as Director of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography. The press service of the head of state reported.

The previous director Asylbek Satyvaldiev was dismissed from his post.

Ernisbek Zarnaev was born on January 30, 1976 in Bokonbaevo village, Issyk-Kul region.

He graduated from the Faculty of Law at the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz State University. Before his appointment, he held the position of head of the Division of the State Property Management Department of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the Ministry of Justice, he is also the director of Beton-KG LLC.
