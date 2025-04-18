Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor created in Issyk-Kul region

Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor has been created in Issyk-Kul region. It covers large natural areas and is aimed at preserving biodiversity and protecting rare species of animals and plants. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corridor unites several protected natural sites, including the Khan-Tengri State Nature Park, the Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve and the Naryn Nature Reserve with a total area of ​​over 792,000 hectares.

The main goals of creating the corridor are to preserve wild animal populations, including the snow leopard, protect ecosystems and rare species that are endangered.

The following is strictly prohibited in the corridor:

Introduction of plants and animals;

Use of pesticides;

Disposal of radioactive waste;

Any actions that negatively affect the ecosystem.

Activities aimed at improving the living conditions of wild animals and plants are permitted:

Scientific research;

Forest management in accordance with legislation;

Planting forest crops;

Regulating the population of certain animal species.

The creation of Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor is an important step towards sustainable management of natural resources and environmental protection in the region.