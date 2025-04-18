23:23
USD 87.10
EUR 99.05
RUB 1.07
English

Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor created in Issyk-Kul region

Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor has been created in Issyk-Kul region. It covers large natural areas and is aimed at preserving biodiversity and protecting rare species of animals and plants. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corridor unites several protected natural sites, including the Khan-Tengri State Nature Park, the Sarychat-Ertash Nature Reserve and the Naryn Nature Reserve with a total area of ​​over 792,000 hectares.

The main goals of creating the corridor are to preserve wild animal populations, including the snow leopard, protect ecosystems and rare species that are endangered.

The following is strictly prohibited in the corridor:

  • Introduction of plants and animals;
  • Use of pesticides;
  • Disposal of radioactive waste;
  • Any actions that negatively affect the ecosystem.

Activities aimed at improving the living conditions of wild animals and plants are permitted:

  • Scientific research;
  • Forest management in accordance with legislation;
  • Planting forest crops;
  • Regulating the population of certain animal species.

The creation of Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor is an important step towards sustainable management of natural resources and environmental protection in the region.

Note of 24.kg news agency

An ecological corridor is a protected natural area that serves to link and connect different natural objects. They are extended areas of habitat that facilitate the migration of fauna. They can act as riverbeds, floodplains and valleys, watershed forests, as well as protective forest belts. Corridors connect individual slightly disturbed ecosystems.
link: https://24.kg/english/326560/
views: 320
Print
Related
$52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan
MSU scientists publish Atlas of Environmental Changes in Kyrgyzstan
Natural Resources Ministry proposes to restrict import of used cars
Bishkek residents to be able to monitor air quality in real time
80 tons of hazardous chemicals discovered at Cristal plant in Tash-Kumyr
Environmental campaign held in Osh, 1,200 trees planted
System of voluntary eco-certification launched in Kyrgyzstan
Smog in Bishkek: Natural Resources Ministry to purchase equipment for $650,000
I was often sick, could not breathe - Joy from Canada about ecology in Bishkek
14 falcons brought from Saudi Arabia released in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
18 April, Friday
17:58
New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyrgyzstan appointed New Director of State Agency for Land Resources of Kyr...
17:47
Social Fund employees to receive additional payments for food and transportation
17:36
Kyrgyzstan and Japan strengthen partnership in various spheres
17:21
18 tons of spoiled rice from USA destroyed in Osh
17:16
Bakyt Torobaev tells farmers about preferential credit programs