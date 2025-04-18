23:23
Kyrgyzstan and Russia intend to stimulate green public procurement

Experts from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation presented a detailed report on measures to stimulate public green procurement in the world and the possibilities of using these instruments in the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reports following a seminar.

According to it, during the discussion, the participants discussed various measures to improve the policy and regulatory framework for green financing.

«Of particular interest were approaches to stimulating public green procurement, including financial, organizational, procedural and reputational support measures (for example, assessment and selection of the best supplier within the framework of awards or competitions),» the statement says.

Director of the Department of Public Procurement (DPP) under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Omurbek Sabirov also reported that work is underway to improve the official portal of public procurement of the Kyrgyz Republic and amendments are being made to the relevant legislation.

Recall, the program of bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Finance of Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation has been approved.
