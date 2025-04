There are 59 dilapidated schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said at a meeting of Parliament.

According to her, the total number of schools in the country is 2,344. And the number of students is 1,566,633.

At the meeting, the minister told that the gradual transition of schools to 12-year education has been completed by 50 percent.